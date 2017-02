12:04 Reported News Briefs Shvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17 Shvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17 'Most anti-Semitism today is coming from the left' Read more



Former Mayor of Shilo, David Rubin, says anti-Semitism has shifted from predominantly right-wing to mostly left-wing phenomenon. ► ◄ Last Briefs