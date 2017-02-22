Australian PM reiterates support for two-state solution

Australia’s Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, reiterated his country’s support for the two-state solution, while rebuking critics of Israel’s construction in Judea and Samaria.

In a column for The Australian newspaper published on Wednesday, ahead of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s visit to Australia, Turnbull wrote that Australia recognized that Israel and the Palestinian Arabs “need to come to a settlement and we support a directly negotiated two-state solution so that Palestinians will have their own state and the people of Israel can be secure within agreed borders.”