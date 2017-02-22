A two-year-old lost consciousness while sleeping at his parents' home in the Shomron community of Etz Efraim.
Volunteers from United Hatzalah provided him with medical treatment and he was then transferred to hospital in critical condition.
News BriefsShvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17
Toddler loses consciousness while asleep in Samaria
