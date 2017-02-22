Hadar Goldin’s parents visit 9/11 memorial

The parents of IDF Second Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, who was killed in Gaza in 2014 during Operation Protective Edge and whose body is still being held by the Hamas terror group, visited the 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan on Tuesday with the father and brother of Nancy Morgenstern, who was killed in the September 11 attack on the World Trade Center.

Harvey and Jeffrey Morgenstern met Simcha and Leah Goldin at an event on Sunday hosted by the Belev Echad organization. Mr. and Mrs. Goldin are currently in New York to rally support for their campaign calling for the return of their son's remains.