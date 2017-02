22:14 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 'Trump will continue to fight hate and anti-Semitism' Read more



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fielded multiple questions on the Trump Administration's response to recent anti-Semitic incidents during a White House press briefing Tuesday. "It's through deed and action, talk about how we can unify this country and speak about hate, anti-Semitism, racism, [and President Donald Trump is] going to continue to do that," Spicer said.