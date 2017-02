21:51 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 PA condemns 'light sentence' for Azariya Read more



Ramallah PA government meeting concludes with condemnation of Azariya sentence, calls on residents to pay electric and water bills. ► ◄ Last Briefs