Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 British University cancels 'Israel Apartheid Week' event



The University of Central Lancashire announced the cancellation of an event by anti-Israel activists for unlawfully "contravening" the definition of anti-Semitism which has been adopted by the British government, the Jewish Chronicle reported. The session, titled "Debunking Misconceptions on Palestine," was scheduled to take place during 'Israel Apartheid Week' on campus.