Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 'Attack on free speech' as Irish university cancels Israel event



Trinity College Dublin condemns protest which caused cancellation of event with Israel's ambassador to Ireland due to security concerns. The university stated that the forced cancellation of the event is an unacceptable attack on free speech. The Israelly embassy said the protesters chanted "genocidal refrains, which call for Israel's destruction, while barring access to the lecture theater."