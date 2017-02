15:48 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Watch: Azariya family sings Hatikva in court Read more



Family of Elor Azariya spontaneously sing Israeli national anthem following reading of sentence of 18 months. ► ◄ Last Briefs