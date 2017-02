14:58 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 'Israel's security requires immediate pardon for Azariya' Politicians reacted in different ways to Elor Azariya's manslaughter sentence. Some demanded immediate pardon, others to respect the court's sentence. Read more



