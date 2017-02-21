Liberman: Respect the court, stand beside the soldier

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman reacted to the sentence in the Elor Azariya manslaughter case by saying, "I hope that all parties will do what is necessary in order to finally close the matter."

Writing on Facebook, the head of the Yisrael Beytenu party said, "As I said before, even those who do not like the verdict or the sentence are obligated to respect the court and as I also said, the defense establishment should stand by the soldier and his family. This is, on one hand, [the case of] an outstanding soldier and, on the other, [of] a terrorist who came to kill Jews and everyone should take that into account."