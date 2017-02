14:32 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Yisrael Katz: I'll lead the Likud after PM retires Minister Yisrael Katz repeated, Tuesday, that he will run for the leadership of the Likud party, but will do so only after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu decides to retire from political life.



Interviewed by Kol Yisrael government radio, Katz said, ''When that happens I hope to win in reality and not in the polls. Surveys have no meaning now, while the king is sitting on his throne."



