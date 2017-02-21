Herzog: The court displayed sensitivity to soldier

Opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog has reacted to the sentence in the manslaughter trial of Elor Azariya by saying, "The court displayed sensitivity and understanding of the plight of the soldier. On the other hand, it implemented, as required, the insistence on the principle of absolute purity of arms in the Israel Defense Forces."

Herzog added, "Elor Azariya is the victim of impossible political circumstances that Israel has been evading for decades. The government, the defense minister, the IDF and senior security officials must now examine the ways to prevent the next difficult case."