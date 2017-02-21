13:50
Azariya to begin serving his sentence on March 5

Kirya Military Court decided on Tuesday that Elor Azariya will begin serving his 18-month prison term for manslaughter on Sunday, March 5.

Azariya was convicted of shooting a wounded terrorist last March.



