Kirya Military Court decided on Tuesday that Elor Azariya will begin serving his 18-month prison term for manslaughter on Sunday, March 5.
Azariya was convicted of shooting a wounded terrorist last March.
News Briefs
Azariya to begin serving his sentence on March 5
