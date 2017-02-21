Yogev: Elor should ask his commanders for a reprieve

Member of Knesset Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) responded to the 18-month sentence for Elor Azariya's manslaughter conviction by saying, "I thought from the start that an incident in an operational seting should have ended up with an military commanders' investigation and, if necessary, judgement by the head of the command."

The retired colonel said Azariah would do well to ask his commanders, including the head of his command and ask for relief from the maximum punishment. It would behoove the head of the command to ease the punishment of the soldier as much as possible. This will prevent further suffering for the soldier and his family and bring about the proper balance. Yogev said every Israeli soldier knows the rules for opening fire and that there are officers who will back them up, even if they made a mistake during an operational incident.