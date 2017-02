Minister Naftali Bennett has responded to the sentence given to Elor Azariya by saying, "The security of Israeli citizens requires an immediate amnesty for Elor Azariya."

The chairman of the Jewish Home party explained, "Elor was sent to protect the citizens of Israel in the midst of a wave of Palestinian knife terrorism and the interrogation process was fundamentally tainted. Even if he was wrong, Elor must not sit in jail. We will all pay the price."