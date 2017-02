12:41 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Azariya sentenced to 18 months A military court in Tel Aviv has sentenced Sergeant Elor Azariya to 18 months on his conviction for manslaughter in last March's shooting death of a wounded terrorist. Read more



