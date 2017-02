12:28 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Court president: Judges divided Military court president Maya Heller said judges were divided in their opinion on sentencing Elor Azariya for his manslaughter conviction. Their range of punishment: 18-48 months.



