12:25 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Azariya judge: The threat was real, not abstract President of the Military Court, Colonel Maya Heller, referred to mitigating circumstances while pronouncing sentence. "It was not an abstract threat; this was the first operational incident in which Azariya took part, which dealt with the wounding of his mate."



