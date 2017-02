12:21 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Judge: the soldier was required to avoid loss of life The judge pronouncing sentence in the manslaughter trial of Elor Azariya said, Tuesday, "The defendant's actions hurt a number of values. The main value - the sanctity of life, has been ruled on as a supreme value. The defendant also struck the purity of arms. Our view even in difficult situations, and perhaps especially in those situations, the soldier is required to avoid loss of life."



