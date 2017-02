12:17 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Azariya judge: Circumstances were complex President Maya Heller of the military court involved in sentencing Elor Azariya says Azariya used his weapon in an unacceptable way but the circumstances were complex.



