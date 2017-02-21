President Maya Heller of the military court involved in sentencing Elor Azariya says sentencing for the manslaughter case is complex.
Colonel Heller noted that the maximum sentence of 29 years shows the severity of the offense.
|
12:14
Reported
News BriefsShvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17
Azariya judge: Sentencing is complex
President Maya Heller of the military court involved in sentencing Elor Azariya says sentencing for the manslaughter case is complex.
Colonel Heller noted that the maximum sentence of 29 years shows the severity of the offense.
Last Briefs