Iran leader: Incremental treatment of Israel 'tumour'

(AFP) - Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Tuesday for the "complete liberation" of "Palestine" from the "tumour" of Israel, renewing his regime's refusal to recognise Israel's right to exist.

Speaking at the sixth international conference in support of intifada uprisings, one of a number of showcase events the Tehran authorities organize in solidarity with the Palestinian Authority, Khamenei said, "This cancerous tumour, since its start, has grown incrementally and its treatment must be incremental too." He added, "Multiple intifadas and continuous resistance have succeeded in achieving very important incremental goals."