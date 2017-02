11:39 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 'Choke the haredim out of our neighborhood' Read more



The Community Administrator for the Jerusalem neighborhood of Kiryat Yovel raises a storm by calling for a campaign to "strangle" the haredi-religious community and drive it out. ► ◄ Last Briefs