11:25 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 1,800-year-old Hebrew inscriptions in Peqiʽin An 1,800 year old limestone capital dating to the Roman period, engraved with two Hebrew inscriptions, was discovered during the course of restoration and conservation work on the ancient synagogue and neighboring Beit Zinati visitor center in the western Galilee village of Peqi'in Read more



