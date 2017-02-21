Elor Azariya reports to court

Elor Azariya, the soldier convicted of manslaughter in the death of a wounded terrorist last March, has arrived at the military court in the Defense Ministry's Kirya complex in Tel Aviv, along with his family and girlfriend, according to Yediot Ahronot.

Sentencing is expected around noon. Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of three-to-five years. The defense team wants no prison time but if it must be imposed, it should be no more than two years. Azariya's attorneys have said they plan to appeal the conviction.