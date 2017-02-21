10:16
Petition: Jerusalem discriminates in trash collection

The non-governmental organization Environmental Defense petitioned the Supreme Court against the Jerusalem municipality on Tuesday, claiming that it works out of discrimination against Arab neighborhoods in the collection of trash.

The petitioners argue that a serious sanitary situation has been created in the northern neighborhood of Shuafat and in eastern parts of the capital. The municipality said in response that the collection is done as usual, despite the fact that the residents regularly destroy dumpsters.



