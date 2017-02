09:24 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 PA leader meets with heads of Balad party Read more



Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas met on Monday with members of the Israeli Arab Balad party to discuss ways to help the PA achieve its political goals. ► ◄ Last Briefs