The Tel Aviv District Court decided on Tuesday to sentence Ayelet Azoulai, parliamentary advisor to late minister Binyamin Ben-Eliezer, to 200 hours of public service on conviction for fraud and breach of trust.
Azoulai confessed to the charges.
News BriefsShvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17
200 hours public service for Ben-Eliezer advisor
