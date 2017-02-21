09:22 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 200 hours public service for Ben-Eliezer advisor The Tel Aviv District Court decided on Tuesday to sentence Ayelet Azoulai, parliamentary advisor to late minister Binyamin Ben-Eliezer, to 200 hours of public service on conviction for fraud and breach of trust. Azoulai confessed to the charges.



