  Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17

200 hours public service for Ben-Eliezer advisor

The Tel Aviv District Court decided on Tuesday to sentence Ayelet Azoulai, parliamentary advisor to late minister Binyamin Ben-Eliezer, to 200 hours of public service on conviction for fraud and breach of trust.

Azoulai confessed to the charges.



