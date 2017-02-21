Nahariya hoopsters get security clearance for Turkey

Thanks to the intervention of the Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev, Ironi Nahariya will travel to Turkey for Wednesday night's return match against Gaziantep for the right to advance to the quarterfinals of FIBA'a Europe Cup in basketball.

Nahariya won the first game 96-75. It was forbidden by the Shabak Israel Security Agency to travel to Gaziantep because of the risk posed by the proximity of the city to the Syrian border and strongholds of the Islamic State terror movement. There was a risk of forfeiting the game. It was decided that dozens of security personnel will accompany a reduced Nahariya party which will spend as little time possible in Turkey.