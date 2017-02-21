Committee recommends kashrut reform

A committee will recommend a number of reforms in the field of kashrut certification, according to a Tuesday-morning report by Israel Defense Forces Radio. The report comes ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on petitions by the Reform movement against what it called the monopoly of the Chief Rabbinate in issuing kashrut certification.

Among the recommendations is removal of limiting certification to the local municipal rabbinate, allowing a firm to seek certification from a number of rabbis and thereby upgrade the kashrut through competition. Another reform is to transfer the employment of kashrut inspectors from businesses to the local rabbinate to reduce the incidence of corruption.