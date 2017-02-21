Weapons, ammunition seized in Tuba Zangariyye

Border Police officers located improvised weapons in the Galilee Bedouin community of Tuba Zangariyye on Monday evening as part of random search operations carried out in areas where criminals are suspected of hiding weapons used in local internal struggles. Additional searches produced large quantities of ammunition clips and cartridges.

After a police sapper determined the arms were not booby-trapped, they were turned over to police. Police said searches will continue with an emphasis on proactive and targeted activities against illegal weapons.