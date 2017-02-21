07:57
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17

Additional arrest in Haifa nursing-home-abuse case

Police arrested a 59-year-old nurse on Monday evening for not reporting abuse of residents at the Neot Kipat Hazahav senior-citizen home in Haifa.

The arrest is the sixth in connection with the case.



