07:46 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Shvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17 Military exercise in Katzrin A military drill is scheduled for Tuesday around the Golan Heights city of Katzrin. During the exercise there will be brisk movements of troops and official vehicles. The drill is part of the 2017 schedule of exercises for military preparedness.



