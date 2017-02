The Simon Wiesenthal Center has called on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to suspend a recent sports agreement between her country and the Palestinian Authority until the PA erases the names of terrorists from all branches of sports and publicly condemns terrorism.

The center asked Merkel to encourage sports encounters between Israelis and PA residents in place of the agreement. Such meetings have been condemned as crimes against humanity by Jibril Rajoub, who heads the PA's soccer federation.