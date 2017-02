Attorney General Avichai Mandeblit is opposed to the so-called “Muezzin Law” proposed by MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home), which seeks to prevent the blaring noise of Mosque loudspeakers at night or in the early hours of the morning when most people are trying to sleep.

Channel 2 News reported on Monday that several MKs from the Joint List, among them Ahmed Tibi and Jamal Zahalka, met on Sunday with Mandelblit and heard from him that he is against the law.