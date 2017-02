Toronto police are investigating a possible hate crime after anti-Semitic notes were found on the doors of several units at a condo building in the Willowdale neighborhood of the city.

Post-it notes bearing a swastika and reading “No Jews” were found on the front doors of several Jewish residences in the building, reported the CP24 news channel.

Some of the notes contained anti-Semitic slurs and some residents reported that their mezuzahs had been vandalized.