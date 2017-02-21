Five teenagers were arrested in London on Monday night on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, the Metropolitan Police said, according to the BBC.
The males were held after searches at four residential addresses in the capital.
News BriefsShvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17
London: Five teens arrested on terror charges
