A light plane carrying five people crashed on Tuesday morning (local time) into the side of a shopping center in the Australian city of Melbourne.
It is not yet known if there are any fatalities or injuries.
News BriefsShvat 25, 5777 , 21/02/17
Light plane crashes into shopping center in Melbourne
