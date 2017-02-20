23:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17

New Orleans Pelicans announce Casspi trade

The New Orleans Pelicans officially announced on Monday evening that Israeli player Omri Caspi has joined its ranks.

Casspi, the first Israeli in the NBA, was traded to New Orleans from the Sacramento Kings along with teammate DeMarcus Cousins.



