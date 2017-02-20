The New Orleans Pelicans officially announced on Monday evening that Israeli player Omri Caspi has joined its ranks.
Casspi, the first Israeli in the NBA, was traded to New Orleans from the Sacramento Kings along with teammate DeMarcus Cousins.
|
23:44
Reported
News BriefsShvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17
New Orleans Pelicans announce Casspi trade
The New Orleans Pelicans officially announced on Monday evening that Israeli player Omri Caspi has joined its ranks.
Casspi, the first Israeli in the NBA, was traded to New Orleans from the Sacramento Kings along with teammate DeMarcus Cousins.
Last Briefs