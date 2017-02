22:59 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Armed Gazan arrested at border fence A Gazan was arrested by an Israel Defense Forces unit on Monday evening, after he crossed the security fence in southern Gaza, according to Walla!. A search produced a knife.



