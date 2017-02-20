Tel Aviv lifeguard tower to become a 5-star hotel

A lifeguard tower on Tel Aviv's Frishman Beach will be renovated to meet the criteria of a five-star hotel as part of a joint initiative of the Israel Tourism Ministry, the city of Tel Aviv-Yafo and Global Tel Aviv to showcase Israel as a leading tourist destination in the winter and shoulder seasons.

Participants in an international competition in partnership with Hotels.com will be Invited to upload a photo of themselves to Instagram, against the background of their city, wearing the beach gear (bathing suits, flip flops, etc.) that they would take with them to Tel Aviv. One winning couple from each participating country will be flown to Israel for a four-day vacation in Tel Aviv, during the period March 15-25. Their first night will be spent inside the converted lifeguard tower, where they will enjoy all the usual amenities, including a personal butler, pampering shower, breakfast, and even room service.