Gunmen riding a motorcycle have opened fire on a coffee shop in the Fatih district of Istanbul, according to CNN Turk.
Reports claim five people were wounded. Police are searching for two suspects.
News BriefsShvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17
5 wounded in Istanbul drive-by shooting
