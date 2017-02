22:11 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Republican leader: Friedman 'excellent choice' for US ambassador Republicans Overseas Israel chairman Marc Zell dismisses Reform criticism of the appointment of David Friedman as United States ambassador to Israel and calls him an "ideal choice". Read more



