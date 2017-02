22:10 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Knesset OKs voting for prisoners in local elections The Knesset approved on Monday, the final readings of a bill by Members of Knesset Ilan Gilon and Aliza Lavie to allow people behind bars or under house arrest to vote in local elections.



