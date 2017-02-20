French police have raided the headquarters of the National Front party headed by Marine Le Pen in western Paris.
The raid was part of an investigation into allegations of prohibited use of European Union money to pay for parliamentary assistants.
|
21:55
Reported
News BriefsShvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17
French police raid Le Pen HQ
French police have raided the headquarters of the National Front party headed by Marine Le Pen in western Paris.
The raid was part of an investigation into allegations of prohibited use of European Union money to pay for parliamentary assistants.
Last Briefs