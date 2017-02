The Meirim charity fund, which helps the needy and large families, has announced an emergency campaign to distribute thousands of packages of milk substitutes to needy families according to lists provided by welfare agencies, charity coordinators and other organizations.

The campaign was born of requests made to the fund and an appraisal of the situation that indicates no reversal of an upward spiral in the price of baby formula.

For more information about donating (in Hebrew) click here.