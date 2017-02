21:35 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 10 JCCs in US targeted in 4th wave of bomb threats Read more



For the 4th time in 5 weeks at least 10 United States Jewish community centers receive bomb threats on the same day.