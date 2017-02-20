Residents of the uprooted Samarian Jewish community of Amona have welcomed statements that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will not renege on a government promise to establish a new town for them. They say they have had enough disappointments.
Amona residents skeptical about PM's commitment to them
