20:44 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Rivlin: Missiles do not discriminate between Jew and Arab



President attends Kafr Qasem road inauguration following the explosion of rockets on southern Israel from nearby Sinai.